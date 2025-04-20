Left Menu

Rajasthan Royals' Heartbreak: Narrow Defeat Against Lucknow Super Giants

Rajasthan Royals, led by stand-in captain Riyan Parag, suffered a narrow defeat against Lucknow Super Giants in a thrilling IPL 2025 match. Despite being in control for most of the game, a few crucial deliveries turned the tide, as Avesh Khan's final-over brilliance secured a win for Lucknow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-04-2025 01:05 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 01:05 IST
RR stand-in captain Riyan Parag (Photo: IPL/BCCI) . Image Credit: ANI
In a nail-biting IPL 2025 encounter, the Rajasthan Royals, captained by stand-in leader Riyan Parag, endured a heartbreaking defeat against the Lucknow Super Giants. Though the Royals dominated until late in the match, a few critical deliveries saw them losing grip, resulting in their fourth consecutive setback.

Lucknow's captain Rishabh Pant relied on seasoned bowler Avesh Khan to orchestrate their dramatic comeback. Khan delivered a masterclass with his searing yorkers in the closing over, clinching the victory by a mere two runs, and ensuring the Super Giants' return to winning form.

Despite Riyan Parag's valiant efforts and introspection post-match, Rajasthan fell short of the nine runs needed to triumph. Meanwhile, Avesh Khan's pivotal over, coupled with a powerful innings by Abdul Samad, proved decisive, lifting Lucknow to a total of 180/5, turning the match on its head.

