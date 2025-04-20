Reliance Foundation Athletes Gear Up for Asian Championship Berths
As the 28th Federation Cup approaches, athletes backed by Reliance Foundation are preparing to secure slots for the Asian Championships. With 39 competitors participating, the foundation is setting up a recovery center at the event. Several athletes have already met the necessary qualifications for Asian Championships.
Athletes supported by Reliance Foundation are striving to secure their spots for the upcoming Asian Championships, as they gear up for the 28th Federation Cup in Kochi from April 21 to April 24. A contingent of 39 athletes will represent the foundation in the competition.
The Reliance Foundation, in cooperation with the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, plans to establish a recovery center at the event, drawing from the success of a similar initiative at the National Games. The setup helped their athletes deliver their best performances yet. Notably, 11 athletes, including national record holders Jyothi Yarraji and Gurindervir Singh, have already surpassed the qualification standards for the Asian Championships.
Athlete Gurindervir Singh, who recently broke the 100m national record, expresses confidence in maintaining his strong form. He emphasizes the intense preparation undertaken with coaches and support staff. According to Athletics Director James Hillier, the competition holds significant importance as it serves as a selection trial for the Asian Championships. He highlights the foundation's focus on optimal preparation to ensure athletes peak at the right time.
