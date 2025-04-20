Left Menu

Reliance Foundation Athletes Gear Up for Asian Championship Berths

As the 28th Federation Cup approaches, athletes backed by Reliance Foundation are preparing to secure slots for the Asian Championships. With 39 competitors participating, the foundation is setting up a recovery center at the event. Several athletes have already met the necessary qualifications for Asian Championships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-04-2025 16:43 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 16:43 IST
Reliance Foundation Athletes Gear Up for Asian Championship Berths
Indian athlete Jyothi Yarraji (Image: SAI Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Athletes supported by Reliance Foundation are striving to secure their spots for the upcoming Asian Championships, as they gear up for the 28th Federation Cup in Kochi from April 21 to April 24. A contingent of 39 athletes will represent the foundation in the competition.

The Reliance Foundation, in cooperation with the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, plans to establish a recovery center at the event, drawing from the success of a similar initiative at the National Games. The setup helped their athletes deliver their best performances yet. Notably, 11 athletes, including national record holders Jyothi Yarraji and Gurindervir Singh, have already surpassed the qualification standards for the Asian Championships.

Athlete Gurindervir Singh, who recently broke the 100m national record, expresses confidence in maintaining his strong form. He emphasizes the intense preparation undertaken with coaches and support staff. According to Athletics Director James Hillier, the competition holds significant importance as it serves as a selection trial for the Asian Championships. He highlights the foundation's focus on optimal preparation to ensure athletes peak at the right time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

 Global
2
Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

 Global
3
Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

 Global
4
Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Smarter: How Energy Codes Can Shape a Low-Carbon Future, If Enforced

Reimagining Coal Mine Closures: World Bank's Roadmap for a Just and Sustainable Future

Why Mongolian Men Die Younger: A Roadmap to Bridge the Gender Life Expectancy Divide

How Business Associations Shape West Africa’s Informal Sector And Who Gets Left Out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025