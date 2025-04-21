Left Menu

XTEP Propels Runner to Glory at 2025 Almaty Half Marathon

XTEP sponsored runner Zhangabek Yessenbol finished second in the Almaty Half Marathon 2025, showcasing the superiority of XTEP's innovative 160X 6.0 PRO trainers. As a major race in Kazakhstan, it highlighted XTEP's influence in athletics. The brand continues to solidify its support for elite runners globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Almaty | Updated: 21-04-2025 14:24 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 14:24 IST
XTEP Propels Runner to Glory at 2025 Almaty Half Marathon
Running aficionados in Kazakhstan witnessed an exhilarating performance at the Almaty Half Marathon 2025, where XTEP-sponsored athlete Zhangabek Yessenbol clinched a remarkable second place. He completed the race in 01:07:05, thanks to the groundbreaking design of the XTEP 160X 6.0 PRO trainers, featuring innovative Shot-Molded Foam technology and a lightweight carbon plate.

The prestigious event drew top runners from around the globe, further cementing the Almaty Half Marathon as a premier competition. XTEP's collaboration with Yessenbol not only underlines the brand's commitment to excellence but also exemplifies its dedication to providing elite athletes with cutting-edge performance gear.

Capitalizing on this momentum, XTEP's establishment of the XTEP Kazakhstan Elite Running team marks a strategic move to foster the local running community. By investing in innovative shoe technology and supporting athletes, XTEP continues its endeavors to empower runners to break barriers both on the track and in their personal lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

