Setback for India: Top Doubles Pair Out of Sudirman Cup

India's top men's doubles pairing, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, has withdrawn from the prestigious BWF Sudirman Cup Finals, dealing a significant blow to the nation's hopes at the mixed team championship in Xiamen, China. Scheduled from April 27 to May 4, the tournament will now see India competing without their star duo due to an illness that has sidelined them.

The Indian badminton association had high hopes for the world number 11 duo, who were set to return after an injury hiatus. The Badminton Association of India (BAI) made it official that no replacements will be added to fill their void. Chirag Shetty had sustained a back injury during the All England Championships earlier this year, affecting the team's readiness.

Youngsters Hariharan Amsakarunan and Ruban Kumar Rethinasabapathi will now lead India in men's doubles. Meanwhile, P V Sindhu will spearhead the women's singles category. With India qualified based on their overall world ranking, the team faces a challenging Group D, including Indonesia, Denmark, and England.

