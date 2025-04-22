Al-Ittihad's Stunning Comeback Strengthens Saudi Pro League Lead

Al-Ittihad soared to a six-point advantage atop the Saudi Pro League after a thrilling 3-2 comeback win over Al-Ittifaq. The electrifying match saw Karim Benzema play a pivotal role in turning the game around, helping Al-Ittihad bounce back strongly from their prior loss to Al-Fateh.

The confrontation took a dramatic turn early as Al-Ittifaq's Vitinho scored just five minutes into the game. However, Benzema's timely equalizer and subsequent strategic plays were instrumental in shifting the momentum. Danilo Pereira and Houssem Aouar further extended the lead, securing the crucial victory.

Meanwhile, Al-Hilal's pursuit to reduce the deficit faltered with a draw against Al-Shabab. Despite a spirited match, Al-Hilal's inability to seize the lead keeps their title defense hopes precarious, particularly after missed opportunities in the dying minutes of the game.

(With inputs from agencies.)