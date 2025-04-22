Left Menu

Al-Ittihad's Stunning Comeback Strengthens Saudi Pro League Lead

Al-Ittihad surged six points clear at the Saudi Pro League summit after a thrilling 3-2 victory over Al-Ittifaq. Despite an early setback, Karim Benzema's brilliance steered the team to success. Meanwhile, title rivals Al-Hilal had a 2-2 draw with Al-Shabab, failing to close the gap.

Updated: 22-04-2025 02:44 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 02:44 IST
Al-Ittihad soared to a six-point advantage atop the Saudi Pro League after a thrilling 3-2 comeback win over Al-Ittifaq. The electrifying match saw Karim Benzema play a pivotal role in turning the game around, helping Al-Ittihad bounce back strongly from their prior loss to Al-Fateh.

The confrontation took a dramatic turn early as Al-Ittifaq's Vitinho scored just five minutes into the game. However, Benzema's timely equalizer and subsequent strategic plays were instrumental in shifting the momentum. Danilo Pereira and Houssem Aouar further extended the lead, securing the crucial victory.

Meanwhile, Al-Hilal's pursuit to reduce the deficit faltered with a draw against Al-Shabab. Despite a spirited match, Al-Hilal's inability to seize the lead keeps their title defense hopes precarious, particularly after missed opportunities in the dying minutes of the game.

