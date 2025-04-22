Al-Ittihad's Stunning Comeback Strengthens Saudi Pro League Lead
Al-Ittihad surged six points clear at the Saudi Pro League summit after a thrilling 3-2 victory over Al-Ittifaq. Despite an early setback, Karim Benzema's brilliance steered the team to success. Meanwhile, title rivals Al-Hilal had a 2-2 draw with Al-Shabab, failing to close the gap.
Al-Ittihad soared to a six-point advantage atop the Saudi Pro League after a thrilling 3-2 comeback win over Al-Ittifaq. The electrifying match saw Karim Benzema play a pivotal role in turning the game around, helping Al-Ittihad bounce back strongly from their prior loss to Al-Fateh.
The confrontation took a dramatic turn early as Al-Ittifaq's Vitinho scored just five minutes into the game. However, Benzema's timely equalizer and subsequent strategic plays were instrumental in shifting the momentum. Danilo Pereira and Houssem Aouar further extended the lead, securing the crucial victory.
Meanwhile, Al-Hilal's pursuit to reduce the deficit faltered with a draw against Al-Shabab. Despite a spirited match, Al-Hilal's inability to seize the lead keeps their title defense hopes precarious, particularly after missed opportunities in the dying minutes of the game.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Asian Football Highlights: Thrilling Draws and Strategic Moves Define the Week
Brazil's New Soccer Rule on Ball Standing Sparks Controversy
Kalinga Super Cup 2025: A New Chapter in Indian Football
Barca Academy Returns: A Golden Kickoff for Indian Football
PepsiCo and UEFA Bring Entertainment to Women's Soccer Stage