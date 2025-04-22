FC Goa's Guarrotxena Hat-Trick Secures Kalinga Super Cup Quarter-Final Spot

In a decisive 3-0 triumph against Gokulam Kerala FC, FC Goa clinched their place in the Kalinga Super Cup 2025 quarterfinals. The match, held at Bhubaneswar's Kalinga Stadium, was marked by a stellar hat-trick from Spanish midfielder Iker Guarrotxena, according to official reports from the Indian Super League website.

Guarrotxena opened the scoring with a penalty kick in the 22nd minute after Dejan Drazic was fouled inside the box. He converted with confidence, sending the ball straight down the middle. Just 13 minutes later, the Gaurs extended their lead as Aakash Sangwan provided a pinpoint cross, which Guarrotxena expertly volleyed into the net.

The hat-trick was completed in the 71st minute with an assist from Udanta Singh, further solidifying Guarrotxena's position as FC Goa's third-highest scorer. Defensively, FC Goa showcased robust performances, particularly by goalkeeper Hrithik Tiwari, who kept a clean sheet. The win sets up a thrilling quarterfinal encounter with Punjab FC on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)