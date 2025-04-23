Left Menu

Jayasuriya Seeks India's Help for Jaffna Cricket Revival

Sri Lanka's national cricket coach Sanath Jayasuriya requested Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to assist in building a cricket venue in Jaffna. The sports minister expressed hope for a positive response. The initiative aims to develop cricket in the region, previously affected by conflict.

Sanath Jayasuriya
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

In a recent ceremony to unveil a new swimming complex at Sri Lanka Cricket headquarters, sports minister Sunil Gamage disclosed that national coach Sanath Jayasuriya has sought India's help to construct a cricket facility in Jaffna. The minister believes India will respond positively to this request.

Jayasuriya approached Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Sri Lanka, which included a meeting with the 1996 World Cup-winning team. The cricket legend also expressed gratitude to India for aiding Sri Lanka during a financial crisis.

Jaffna, a region heavily impacted by a civil war ending in 2009, is poised for development, and the potential cricket venue could play a crucial role in engaging northern youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

