Unity in Grief: India's Sporting Icons Condemn Pahalgam Terror Attack
India's sporting community expressed deep sorrow and anger at the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives. Prominent figures called for cutting sports ties with Pakistan in response, advocating for peace and justice while condemning violence and standing in solidarity with the affected families.
India's sports community voiced their sorrow and fury following the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians. Prominent figures urged the nation to sever sports connections with Pakistan in response to the violence.
Notable athletes expressed their dismay, with former cricketer Shreevats Goswami emphasizing that sports should not transcend politics when lives are at stake. Olympic boxer Vijender Singh also called for firm action, while badminton player PV Sindhu expressed solidarity with the victims' families.
The attack, the deadliest since the 2019 Pulwama assault, has united India's sports fraternity in grief and resolve. Cricketers and Olympians alike have called for justice and an end to violence, expressing unwavering support for the bereaved families.
(With inputs from agencies.)
