Mumbai Indians Clash with Sunrisers Hyderabad Amid Emotional Backdrop

Mumbai Indians won the toss and decided to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 18th edition, amidst condolences for a terror attack in Pahalgam. Hardik Pandya and Pat Cummins both expressed grief. This mid-season match is crucial for both teams as they aim to move upwards in standing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 19:42 IST
Pat Cummins and Hardik Pandya (Photo/X@IPL). Image Credit: ANI
The 18th edition of the Indian Premier League saw an emotionally charged start as Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl first against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday. The match, hosted at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, holds significant weight for both teams in mid-season standings.

Before the game, both captains took a moment to extend their condolences to the victims of a tragic terror attack in Pahalgam. Mumbai's captain Hardik Pandya expressed, "Feels good (on the applause). I would like to first pass my condolences to the victims of the terrorist attack. We, as a team and a franchise, condemn any such attacks."

Regarding team strategy, Pandya stated, "We'll bowl first tonight. Looks like a good track. Just one change for us -- Vignesh comes in for Ashwani." Sunrisers captain Pat Cummins mirrored Pandya's sentiments on the attack, emphasizing their sorrow. He mentioned, "One change for us -- Jaydev comes in, Shami goes out to the impact player list." This match is pivotal as both teams, currently sixth and ninth, vie to ascend the league table.

(With inputs from agencies.)

