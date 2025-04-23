Olazábal Returns as Vice Captain for Ryder Cup Challenge in New York

José María Olazábal has been appointed as Team Europe's third vice captain for the Ryder Cup, set to take place from September 26-28 at Bethpage Black in New York. The decision, announced by Team Europe captain Luke Donald, highlights Olazábal's longstanding connection and passion for the event.

Initially hesitant about the role due to the challenging atmosphere expected in New York, Olazábal ultimately accepted, citing his deep-seated love for the Ryder Cup. He is no stranger to competition on American soil, having led Team Europe to their last victory in the US at Medinah in 2012.

Olazábal, who previously served as vice captain in 2008, 2010, and 2014, joins the team alongside Denmark's Thomas Bjørn and Italy's Edoardo Molinari. Lauded for his dedication, he is celebrated for his successful career, which includes two Masters wins and seven Ryder Cup appearances.

