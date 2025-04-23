Koneru Humpy Triumphs in FIDE Women's Grand Prix Pune Leg

In a captivating finale, Indian Grandmaster Koneru Humpy seized the FIDE Women's Grand Prix 2024-25 Pune leg title, edging out China's Zhu Jiner on superior tie-breaks after both players concluded their campaigns with seven points.

Humpy's victory was cemented by her skillful play against Bulgaria's Nurgyul Salimova, where she adopted an aggressive strategy, ultimately securing victory in the ninth and final round. Her achievements mark a triumphant return in the world of classical chess after a five-year gap.

At 37, Humpy matches Zhu in prize and Grand Prix points, and is poised to challenge for the Women's Candidates. Rising star Divya Deshmukh, just 19, captured third place with 5.5 points, adding to India's promise in chess.

(With inputs from agencies.)