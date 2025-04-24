AIFF Condemns Pahalgam Attack: A Call for Unity and Resilience

All India Football Federation (AIFF) President Kalyan Chaubey has expressed profound condolences following the tragic loss of lives in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Describing it as a 'senseless act of violence', Chaubey emphasized the profound impact on victims' families and communities.

The attack, which occurred on Tuesday, resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians, predominantly tourists, while leaving many others injured. This prompted the AIFF to observe a minute's silence at the Kalinga Super Cup 2025 match between Bengaluru FC and Inter Kashi, held in Bhubaneswar. Players donned black armbands as a sign of mourning.

In response to the attack, the Indian government has announced measures to send a strong message to Pakistan, holding the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance and closing the integrated checkpost at Attari. The attack is considered one of the most severe in the region since the 2019 Pulwama strike. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)