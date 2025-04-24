Left Menu

AIFF Condemns Pahalgam Attack: A Call for Unity and Resilience

The AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey condemned the Pahalgam terrorist attack, which claimed 26 lives, urging unity. He announced a minute's silence at a major match in tribute. India pledged strong actions against Pakistan for supporting terrorism. This attack is among the deadliest since the 2019 Pulwama strike.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 11:17 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 11:17 IST
Kalyan Chaubey, AIFF president. (Photo: AIFF). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

All India Football Federation (AIFF) President Kalyan Chaubey has expressed profound condolences following the tragic loss of lives in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Describing it as a 'senseless act of violence', Chaubey emphasized the profound impact on victims' families and communities.

The attack, which occurred on Tuesday, resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians, predominantly tourists, while leaving many others injured. This prompted the AIFF to observe a minute's silence at the Kalinga Super Cup 2025 match between Bengaluru FC and Inter Kashi, held in Bhubaneswar. Players donned black armbands as a sign of mourning.

In response to the attack, the Indian government has announced measures to send a strong message to Pakistan, holding the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance and closing the integrated checkpost at Attari. The attack is considered one of the most severe in the region since the 2019 Pulwama strike. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

