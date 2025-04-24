Revamping Malaysian Soccer: A Call for Comprehensive Reform

Malaysia's Youth and Sports Minister, Hannah Yeoh, is pressing for a substantial overhaul in the nation's soccer ecosystem. Yeoh believes that comprehensive reforms are crucial rather than addressing issues with temporary fixes.

Speaking to local media, she highlighted the need for a broader perspective to rebuild a resilient and sustainable soccer environment in Malaysia. Yeoh refrained from detailing specific problems but pointed out financial challenges as a significant concern, citing instances where clubs have faced penalties, relegation, or have withdrawn from the league due to late salary payments, emphasizing the struggles mentioned by the Professional Footballers Association of Malaysia (PFAM).

To tackle these issues, Yeoh has sought input from the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), having received a report to discuss further with the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM). The focus is set on adopting a holistic approach to reform the sport nationally and improve club conditions.

