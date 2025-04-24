Left Menu

PSL Broadcast Threatened Amid Rising Indo-Pak Tensions

The broadcast of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) faces uncertainty as escalating tensions between India and Pakistan lead to the replacement of Indian crew members responsible for production and broadcast. This move follows a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, raising security concerns and prompting swift action from the PCB.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 24-04-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 18:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, the broadcast of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) faces potential disruption. Reports indicate that Indian crew members, essential for the production and transmission of the league, may soon be replaced, following a terrorist attack that has heightened security concerns.

The attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam claimed the lives of 26 Indian nationals, with subsequent developments prompting the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to reconsider its reliance on Indian nationals for crucial production roles. These roles include engineers, production managers, and player-tracking experts, crucial to the PSL's seamless broadcast.

The National Security Council, in a decisive meeting, urged all Indian nationals to exit Pakistan within 48 hours, as PCB collaborates to find replacements. Meanwhile, Indian crew members have been advised to limit their movements until their departure, underscoring the urgency of the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

