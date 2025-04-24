Left Menu

Rajasthan Royals Opt to Bowl First Against RCB in Crucial IPL Clash

Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag chose to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL. RCB, with 10 points from eight matches, are fourth on the table while RR are positioned eighth. Both teams made strategic changes to address the conditions at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 19:36 IST
Riyan Parag and Rajat Patidar (Photo: IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic decision, Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Riyan Parag won the toss and elected to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Thursday. The match, part of the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), unfolds at Bengaluru's iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Ahead of the encounter, RCB held the fourth spot on the points table, accumulating 10 points from eight outings, with a balanced record of five wins and three defeats. In stark contrast, the Rajasthan Royals are languishing at the eighth position, having racked up only four points from two victories in the same number of matches.

Parag expressed his thoughts post-toss, prioritizing his team's ethics, emphasizing, "We will bowl first. The wicket looks a bit sticky and should improve as the game progresses." Meanwhile, RCB captain Rajat Patidar shared his team's readiness to adapt to the tricky surface, even though their preference was to bowl first as well.

(With inputs from agencies.)

