Rajasthan Royals Opt to Bowl First Against RCB in Crucial IPL Clash

In a strategic decision, Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Riyan Parag won the toss and elected to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Thursday. The match, part of the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), unfolds at Bengaluru's iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Ahead of the encounter, RCB held the fourth spot on the points table, accumulating 10 points from eight outings, with a balanced record of five wins and three defeats. In stark contrast, the Rajasthan Royals are languishing at the eighth position, having racked up only four points from two victories in the same number of matches.

Parag expressed his thoughts post-toss, prioritizing his team's ethics, emphasizing, "We will bowl first. The wicket looks a bit sticky and should improve as the game progresses." Meanwhile, RCB captain Rajat Patidar shared his team's readiness to adapt to the tricky surface, even though their preference was to bowl first as well.

(With inputs from agencies.)