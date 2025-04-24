Left Menu

Kohli and Padikkal Power RCB to Dominant IPL Score

Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal's impressive fifties powered Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a strong total of 205/5 against Rajasthan Royals in the IPL. Their 95-run partnership was pivotal, while Tim David and Jitesh Sharma added crucial runs. Key bowlers for Rajasthan were Sandeep Sharma, Jofra Archer, and Wanindu Hasaranga.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-04-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 21:25 IST
In a thrilling IPL encounter, Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal showcased their batting prowess, leading Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a formidable score of 205 for 5 against Rajasthan Royals.

Kohli's 70 off 42 balls and Padikkal's quickfire 50 from 27 deliveries highlighted a robust second-wicket partnership of 95 runs, setting a challenging target for their opponents.

While Tim David and Jitesh Sharma contributed valuable late runs, Rajasthan's Sandeep Sharma, Jofra Archer, and Wanindu Hasaranga took key wickets in an otherwise challenging bowling session.

