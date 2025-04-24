Cardinal Becciu's Unexpected Conclave Quandary
Cardinal Angelo Becciu, sentenced for embezzlement and fraud, faces uncertainty about his eligibility to participate in the conclave to elect a successor to Pope Francis. Despite being listed as a 'non-elector' by the Vatican, Becciu claims his status has changed and continues to appeal his sentence.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 21:32 IST
Cardinals preparing for a secret conclave to determine Pope Francis' successor find themselves in a dilemma over whether Cardinal Angelo Becciu, convicted of embezzlement and fraud, can participate in the vote.
In December 2023, Becciu received a 5-1/2-year sentence, marking him as the most senior Catholic Church official to face trial at the Vatican's criminal court.
Although listed as a 'non-elector', Becciu claims his status has changed and that he never relinquished his conclave rights in writing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Entire world is moving from EVMs to ballot paper but we are using EVMs; This is all fraud: Kharge on poll process.
Kharge's Bold Warning: Revitalizing Congress Amidst Electoral Fraud Allegations
Odisha Police Busts International Cyber Fraud Racket
Supreme Court Slams Economic Offenders, Cancels Bail in Major Fraud Case
Hisar's iPhone Fraudsters Nabbed in Social Media Scam