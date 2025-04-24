Left Menu

Cardinal Becciu's Unexpected Conclave Quandary

Cardinal Angelo Becciu, sentenced for embezzlement and fraud, faces uncertainty about his eligibility to participate in the conclave to elect a successor to Pope Francis. Despite being listed as a 'non-elector' by the Vatican, Becciu claims his status has changed and continues to appeal his sentence.

Updated: 24-04-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 21:32 IST
Cardinals preparing for a secret conclave to determine Pope Francis' successor find themselves in a dilemma over whether Cardinal Angelo Becciu, convicted of embezzlement and fraud, can participate in the vote.

In December 2023, Becciu received a 5-1/2-year sentence, marking him as the most senior Catholic Church official to face trial at the Vatican's criminal court.

Although listed as a 'non-elector', Becciu claims his status has changed and that he never relinquished his conclave rights in writing.

