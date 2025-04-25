Left Menu

Tranmere Rovers' Sam Finley Faces 13-Match Ban for Homophobic Slur

Sam Finley, a midfielder for Tranmere Rovers, has been suspended for 13 matches and fined £2,000 for using homophobic language during a game. The FA found his actions constituted an aggravated breach due to the reference to sexual orientation. Despite initial calls for a longer ban, mitigating factors reduced his penalty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 21:23 IST
Tranmere Rovers midfielder Sam Finley has been issued a 13-match suspension alongside a £2,000 fine for directing homophobic language at an opponent, according to a statement by England's Football Association on Friday. The incident occurred during a match against Walsall in January, where Finley acknowledged to the referee that he directed a homophobic slur at Walsall's Jamille Matt, after the striker alerted the official.

The FA determined Finley's language was "abusive and/or insulting and/or improper," marking it as an aggravated breach owing to its reference to sexual orientation. While the FA initially pursued a six-month ban due to Finley's third aggravated breach offense, an independent panel cited mitigating circumstances in their assessment.

The panel concluded that Finley's offensive language was a single-word utterance and unplanned. They acknowledged his remorse and have mandated participation in a face-to-face educational program. Finley, aged 32, retains the right to appeal the decision. For context, $1 is equivalent to approximately £0.7510.

(With inputs from agencies.)

