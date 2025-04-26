Left Menu

Spin Masters: RCB's Sharma and Pandya Prepare for DC Showdown

Ahead of their match against Delhi Capitals, RCB's spin coach Malolan Rangarajan highlights the strengths of spinners Suyash Sharma and Krunal Pandya. Suyash's speed and unique action, along with veteran Krunal's evolved technique, form a formidable spinning duo as RCB looks to avenge a prior loss.

Suyash Sharma. (Photo- IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With the anticipation building ahead of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) matchup against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Delhi, RCB's spin bowling coach, Malolan Rangarajan, shed light on the prowess of two key spinners - the young Suyash Sharma and the seasoned all-rounder Krunal Pandya. Rangarajan praised Suyash's talent in deceiving batsmen with his pace and spin, while highlighting Krunal's evolving action and its impact on his game.

RCB, currently securing the third position on the points table thanks to six wins and three losses, are set to clash with DC, who stand second with six wins and two losses. RCB aims to settle scores after their home defeat to DC as the teams prepare to face off at the Arun Jaitley Stadium this Saturday.

During the pre-match press conference, Malolan noted Suyash's exceptional ability to outmaneuver batsmen from both edges, showcased in his dismissals of Inglis and Russell. Meanwhile, Krunal, at 34, continues to refine his technique, incorporating more dip and drift. While Suyash is emerging as a future star, Krunal remains a crucial component of the team, ever-improving with age, contributing significantly to the spin department.

(With inputs from agencies.)

