Eden Gardens Stands in Solidarity: CAB Honors Pahalgam Victims

In a heartfelt display of respect and solidarity, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) paused the usual pre-match traditions to honor the victims of the terror attack in Pahalgam. This solemn tribute took place prior to the IPL match between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Punjab Kings at Eden Gardens.

To pay homage to the victims, players from both teams observed a minute's silence before the game commenced. Additionally, they wore black armbands throughout the match as a poignant reminder of the lives lost in the tragedy.

In an unprecedented gesture, the customary ringing of the Eden bell was skipped, marking a solemn atmosphere at the ground. Key figures like CAB president Snehasish Ganguly and former Australia cricketer Brad Haddin were present, underscoring the widespread impact of the attack, which claimed twenty-six lives in south Kashmir's Anantnag district.

