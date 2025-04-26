Zimbabwe Prepares for Tough Test Against Determined Bangladesh

Zimbabwe's cricket team is bracing for a formidable challenge as they prepare for the second Test against Bangladesh in Chattogram. Star batter Ben Curran has acknowledged that after their thrilling three-wicket victory in Sylhet, which was their highest successful chase in Test history, expectations are even higher.

In a press briefing, Curran underlined the need for maintaining focus against an emboldened Bangladesh team. He reminded teammates that the upcoming match would require intense effort, similar to what they displayed in their historic performance in Sylhet.

Curran, who shone with a vital 44-run knock, credited senior players Craig Ervine and Sean Williams for their support. He also emphasized the importance of adapting to the conditions in Chattogram to maintain the momentum. The Zimbabwe squad remains confident but wary of complacency as they face Bangladesh on April 28.

