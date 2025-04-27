Left Menu

South Korea and Taiwan Dominate Sudirman Cup's Opening Matches

South Korea and Taiwan excelled in the Sudirman Cup, with decisive wins over the Czech Republic and Canada respectively. All eyes are now on defending champions China as they prepare to face Algeria, while Indonesia and India gear up for their challenging openers against England and Denmark.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Xiamen | Updated: 27-04-2025 13:28 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 13:28 IST
South Korea and Taiwan Dominate Sudirman Cup's Opening Matches
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

South Korea, a four-time Sudirman Cup champion, started strong by defeating the Czech Republic 4-1 in their opening match. This biennial mixed team competition saw Taiwan also triumph, beating Canada with the same scoreline on Sunday.

In Group A, Thailand shone by shutting out Hong Kong 5-0, positioning themselves well for a top-two finish and a spot in the quarter-finals as the tournament continues in southeastern China until May 4.

Defending champions China are gearing up for their quest for a 14th title against Algeria, while Indonesia and India confront England and Denmark on the first day. South Korea's Sim Yu-jin spearheaded a successful start for her team, overcoming the Czech challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

 Global
2
Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Admin and Local Authorities

Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Adm...

 Global
3
UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

 Global
4
Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025