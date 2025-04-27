South Korea and Taiwan Dominate Sudirman Cup's Opening Matches
South Korea and Taiwan excelled in the Sudirman Cup, with decisive wins over the Czech Republic and Canada respectively. All eyes are now on defending champions China as they prepare to face Algeria, while Indonesia and India gear up for their challenging openers against England and Denmark.
South Korea, a four-time Sudirman Cup champion, started strong by defeating the Czech Republic 4-1 in their opening match. This biennial mixed team competition saw Taiwan also triumph, beating Canada with the same scoreline on Sunday.
In Group A, Thailand shone by shutting out Hong Kong 5-0, positioning themselves well for a top-two finish and a spot in the quarter-finals as the tournament continues in southeastern China until May 4.
Defending champions China are gearing up for their quest for a 14th title against Algeria, while Indonesia and India confront England and Denmark on the first day. South Korea's Sim Yu-jin spearheaded a successful start for her team, overcoming the Czech challenge.
(With inputs from agencies.)
