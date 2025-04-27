South Korea and Taiwan Dominate Sudirman Cup's Opening Matches

South Korea, a four-time Sudirman Cup champion, started strong by defeating the Czech Republic 4-1 in their opening match. This biennial mixed team competition saw Taiwan also triumph, beating Canada with the same scoreline on Sunday.

In Group A, Thailand shone by shutting out Hong Kong 5-0, positioning themselves well for a top-two finish and a spot in the quarter-finals as the tournament continues in southeastern China until May 4.

Defending champions China are gearing up for their quest for a 14th title against Algeria, while Indonesia and India confront England and Denmark on the first day. South Korea's Sim Yu-jin spearheaded a successful start for her team, overcoming the Czech challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)