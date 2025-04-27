Tadej Pogacar's Stunning Solo Victory: A Monumental Achievement

Tadej Pogacar showcased his extraordinary cycling prowess as he claimed his third Liege-Bastogne-Liege title on Sunday. The Slovenian world champion executed a breathtaking solo attack 34 kilometers from the end, finishing the 252km route in six hours and nine seconds.

Racing for UAE Team Emirates, Pogacar distanced himself from the competition, crossing the line 63 seconds before Italian Giulio Ciccone and Ireland's Ben Healy, who battled for the remaining podium spots. "Ending the first part of the season like this feels fantastic," Pogacar stated, reflecting on his successful campaign.

Pogacar, who now boasts nine Monument victories, moves to joint-third place on the all-time list, trailing Eddy Merckx and Roger De Vlaeminck. With consistent podium finishes in his sights, he's eyeing history at the Giro di Lombardia in October.

