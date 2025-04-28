Left Menu

Rajasthan Royals Clash with Gujarat Titans: A Battle for Redemption in IPL 2025

In a crucial IPL 2025 match, Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag chose to field first against Gujarat Titans. GT stands second in the points table while RR struggles at ninth place. Key player swaps include Theekshana for Farooqi in RR and Karim Janat debuting for GT.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 19:37 IST
Rajasthan Royals Clash with Gujarat Titans: A Battle for Redemption in IPL 2025
Riyan Parag and Shubman Gill (Photo: IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a high-stakes encounter in the IPL 2025, Rajasthan Royals' skipper Riyan Parag opted to field after winning the toss against Gujarat Titans on Monday. This strategic decision comes as GT holds second place with six wins, contrasting RR's troubling ninth-place position with five consecutive defeats. The match unfolds in Jaipur.

Upon winning the toss, Parag stated, "We'll bowl first. The wicket appears similar to our previous match against LSG. We've addressed our issues through honest talks and aim to play cohesively. Two changes: Theekshana replaces Farooqi, and Yudhvir swaps in for Tushar." Meanwhile, GT captain Shubman Gill, echoing the sentiment to bowl first if given the choice, remarked on the promising pitch conditions and the team's commitment to focusing solely on current performances. "Karim Janat will make his debut," informed Gill.

The match feature players Parag and Gill, who both shone in India's Under-19 Cricket World Cup win. Gujarat Titans field a team including Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, and Jos Buttler. Rajasthan Royals lineup features talents such as Yashasvi Jaiswal and Wanindu Hasaranga aiming to mark a turnaround.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025