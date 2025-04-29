Dorival Jr: New Era at Corinthians Amidst a Challenging Season
Dorival Jr, former Brazil coach, is appointed as Corinthians' manager until December 2026. This decision follows his dismissal after Brazil’s loss to Argentina. Replacing Ramon Diaz, he pledges to leave a legacy at the club, which is currently struggling in the league. Former coach Tite was also considered.
Dorival Jr, the former coach of Brazil's national team, has taken the helm at Corinthians as the club's new manager. His appointment comes shortly after his dismissal, following Brazil's disappointing loss to Argentina in a World Cup qualifier.
Corinthians, currently in 12th place in the league standings, hope Dorival will bring fresh energy and drive to the team, which has only managed seven points from six matches. The veteran coach expressed gratitude for the opportunity and aims to create a lasting impact. Dorival also praised the club's dedicated fanbase and expressed enthusiasm about the challenges ahead.
Speculation had risen around former Brazil coach Tite potentially taking the role, but he recently announced an indefinite break from his career, leaving the door open for Dorival's new beginning at Corinthians.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Argentina's Peso in Turmoil: The Start of a New Exchange Regime
Argentina's Economic U-Turn: Navigating an IMF Deal and Currency Reform
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms
US Backs Argentina's Economic Reforms Amid China's Influence