Dorival Jr: New Era at Corinthians Amidst a Challenging Season

Dorival Jr, the former coach of Brazil's national team, has taken the helm at Corinthians as the club's new manager. His appointment comes shortly after his dismissal, following Brazil's disappointing loss to Argentina in a World Cup qualifier.

Corinthians, currently in 12th place in the league standings, hope Dorival will bring fresh energy and drive to the team, which has only managed seven points from six matches. The veteran coach expressed gratitude for the opportunity and aims to create a lasting impact. Dorival also praised the club's dedicated fanbase and expressed enthusiasm about the challenges ahead.

Speculation had risen around former Brazil coach Tite potentially taking the role, but he recently announced an indefinite break from his career, leaving the door open for Dorival's new beginning at Corinthians.

(With inputs from agencies.)