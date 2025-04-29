Left Menu

Sneh Rana's Sensational Spin: India's Thrilling Win

In a gripping Women's Tri-series match, Sneh Rana secured a five-wicket haul, including three in one over, propelling India to a 15-run triumph over South Africa. Pratika Rawal’s composed fifty laid the foundation for India’s competitive 276. Despite Tazmin Brits' century, India’s bowlers turned the tide.

Spinner Sneh Rana delivered an outstanding performance in the Women's Tri-series, claiming three wickets in a single over to achieve her maiden five-wicket haul in WODIs. Her brilliant bowling played a crucial role in India's 15-run victory against South Africa.

Pratika Rawal continued her impressive form with a well-crafted 78 off 91 balls, helping India post a competitive 276 for six after Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and chose to bat on a bright day. Rana's five-wicket haul restricted South Africa to 261, sealing India's second consecutive win.

Tazmin Brits' gritty 109 threatened India, but spinners Deepti Sharma and Sneh Rana turned the game. Rana's three crucial wickets in the 48th over and strategic bowling rotations by skipper Kaur dismantled South Africa's chase, leading to India's triumph in the match.

