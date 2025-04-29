Inter Milan's Champions League Preparations Amid Power Outage Chaos
Inter Milan faces Barcelona in the Champions League semifinals amidst challenges. Previously disrupted by volcanic ash in 2010, Inter hopes to avoid similar disruptions due to Spain's recent blackout. With a struggling season yet Marcus Thuram's potential return, the team aims to overcome a goal drought.
Inter Milan is gearing up to face Barcelona in the Champions League semifinals, even as a major power outage in Spain threatened to disrupt travel plans.
Reflecting on their last dramatic match-up in 2010—when a volcanic ash cloud caused Barca to travel by bus—Inter aims to avoid another historic obstacle.
Despite recent poor performances, Inter is hopeful as Marcus Thuram could make a timely return, strengthening their attacking lineup against a formidable Barcelona squad.
