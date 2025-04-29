Inter Milan's Champions League Preparations Amid Power Outage Chaos

Inter Milan is gearing up to face Barcelona in the Champions League semifinals, even as a major power outage in Spain threatened to disrupt travel plans.

Reflecting on their last dramatic match-up in 2010—when a volcanic ash cloud caused Barca to travel by bus—Inter aims to avoid another historic obstacle.

Despite recent poor performances, Inter is hopeful as Marcus Thuram could make a timely return, strengthening their attacking lineup against a formidable Barcelona squad.

