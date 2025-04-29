Left Menu

Delhi Capitals Clash with Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL Showdown

Delhi Capitals, led by Axar Patel, opted to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders in their IPL match. Capitals fielded an unchanged team, while KKR introduced Anukul Roy, replacing Vaibhav Arora. The game promises intense competition with top players like Mitchell Starc and Andre Russell in action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 19:17 IST
Delhi Capitals Clash with Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL Showdown
In a thrilling Indian Premier League encounter, Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel won the toss and chose to field against Kolkata Knight Riders on Tuesday.

The Capitals held steady with their existing lineup, while the Knight Riders made a strategic change by bringing in Anukul Roy in place of Vaibhav Arora, who is listed as an impact substitute.

The Delhi squad features prominent players such as Faf du Plessis and Mitchell Starc, whereas Kolkata boasts talents including Andre Russell and Sunil Narine, setting the stage for an electrifying match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

