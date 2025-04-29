Left Menu

Paula Creamer Joins Solheim Cup Captaincy Team

Paula Creamer, announced as assistant captain for the U.S. Solheim Cup team, brings extensive experience and success in past tournaments. Creamer, a major champion and a seasoned player with seven Solheim Cup appearances, joins Angela Stanford and Kristy McPherson in preparing an elite team of American golfers to compete against Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 21:10 IST
Paula Creamer Joins Solheim Cup Captaincy Team

Paula Creamer has been named the second assistant captain for the U.S. Solheim Cup team, slated to compete at Bernardus Golf in the Netherlands next year. Creamer, who boasts ten LPGA Tour victories and a major championship win, will assist Captain Angela Stanford and fellow assistant Kristy McPherson in leading a team of top American female golfers against Europe.

At only 19, Creamer first played in the Solheim Cup in 2005, eventually setting records for her performances over subsequent competitions. Creamer's dedication to the team and her patriotic spirit have made her a standout figure, a sentiment echoed by Stanford, who praised Creamer's enthusiasm and past contributions.

The next Solheim Cup, scheduled for September 11-13, 2026, presents an opportunity for the U.S. to secure an away victory, a feat not achieved since 2015. Creamer's role as assistant captain is expected to help steer the team toward success as they aim to defend their title and retain the Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025