Paula Creamer Joins Solheim Cup Captaincy Team

Paula Creamer has been named the second assistant captain for the U.S. Solheim Cup team, slated to compete at Bernardus Golf in the Netherlands next year. Creamer, who boasts ten LPGA Tour victories and a major championship win, will assist Captain Angela Stanford and fellow assistant Kristy McPherson in leading a team of top American female golfers against Europe.

At only 19, Creamer first played in the Solheim Cup in 2005, eventually setting records for her performances over subsequent competitions. Creamer's dedication to the team and her patriotic spirit have made her a standout figure, a sentiment echoed by Stanford, who praised Creamer's enthusiasm and past contributions.

The next Solheim Cup, scheduled for September 11-13, 2026, presents an opportunity for the U.S. to secure an away victory, a feat not achieved since 2015. Creamer's role as assistant captain is expected to help steer the team toward success as they aim to defend their title and retain the Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)