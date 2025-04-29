Real Madrid's Defensive Woes: Mendy Joins Injury List

Real Madrid is facing another significant challenge as defender Ferland Mendy has sustained a rupture in his right thigh. This injury occurred during their Copa del Rey final loss to Barcelona, as reported by the Spanish club on Tuesday.

Local media indicates that Mendy, hindered by various injuries this season, might be out for up to a month. The injury compounds Real Madrid's defensive concerns, particularly as Antonio Ruediger underwent knee surgery earlier that day.

Mendy's struggle with injuries continues, having been sidelined by a hamstring issue in March and a muscle injury in December. Real Madrid currently trails LaLiga leaders Barcelona by four points with five matches remaining, and they are set to face Celta Vigo on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)