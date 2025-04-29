Left Menu

Real Madrid's Defensive Woes: Mendy Joins Injury List

Real Madrid's defender Ferland Mendy suffers a thigh rupture during the Copa del Rey final against Barcelona. This latest setback could see the France left back sidelined for up to a month, adding to Real’s mounting defensive absences, including Antonio Ruediger's recent knee surgery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 23:08 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 23:08 IST
Real Madrid's Defensive Woes: Mendy Joins Injury List

Real Madrid is facing another significant challenge as defender Ferland Mendy has sustained a rupture in his right thigh. This injury occurred during their Copa del Rey final loss to Barcelona, as reported by the Spanish club on Tuesday.

Local media indicates that Mendy, hindered by various injuries this season, might be out for up to a month. The injury compounds Real Madrid's defensive concerns, particularly as Antonio Ruediger underwent knee surgery earlier that day.

Mendy's struggle with injuries continues, having been sidelined by a hamstring issue in March and a muscle injury in December. Real Madrid currently trails LaLiga leaders Barcelona by four points with five matches remaining, and they are set to face Celta Vigo on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025