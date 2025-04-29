Left Menu

Ranieri's Last Dance: A Roma Fairytale

Claudio Ranieri, at 73, intends to retire after this football season, possibly leaving a mark by guiding AS Roma to a Champions League spot. Despite initial setbacks, Roma, under his guidance, remains unbeaten in Serie A since December, placing them close to a top-tier finish.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 23:14 IST
Claudio Ranieri, the celebrated football manager renowned for his strategic prowess, is declaring this season as his swan song in management. At 73, the veteran has orchestrated a remarkable turnaround at AS Roma, now on the brink of achieving a Champions League berth, an outcome few predicted.

Having initially retired after his stint with Cagliari, Ranieri could not refuse Roma's call, the club where he first kicked a ball professionally. His tenure this season began under challenging circumstances, yet the team's transformation has been notable, remaining undefeated in Serie A since December.

Ranieri's track record, including a historic Premier League title with Leicester City, hints at another potential football miracle. Roma's resurgence has seen them climb to sixth in the standings, mere points away from European glory. As he prepares for a new advisory role at Roma, Ranieri's legacy continues to inspire.

