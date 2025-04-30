Real Madrid's Defensive Crisis: Mendy and Alaba Out

Real Madrid's defensive line has been severely impacted by injuries, as confirmed by the club on Tuesday. Defenders Ferland Mendy and David Alaba have both sustained injuries that could potentially end their seasons.

Mendy, plagued by injuries this season, suffered a ruptured tendon in his right thigh during the recent Copa del Rey final against Barcelona. As per local reports, the French defender is expected to be out for about a month. Previously, Mendy had missed significant playing time due to earlier injuries.

David Alaba, an Austrian international, aggravated his injury woes in Real Madrid's match against Getafe. After recently recovering from a torn anterior cruciate ligament, Alaba now faces surgery for a ruptured meniscus in his left knee, with a recovery timeline of six to eight weeks.

