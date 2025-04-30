Left Menu

MMA and Cricket Set to Shine at Asian Games Debut in Nagoya

Mixed martial arts will debut at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, next year, while cricket remains on the program after its return in Hangzhou. MMA will feature as a discipline under contact sports, highlighting the OCA's trend of innovative inclusions like e-sports in previous games.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 09:39 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 09:39 IST
MMA and Cricket Set to Shine at Asian Games Debut in Nagoya
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Mixed martial arts is set to make a historic debut at the Asian Games next year in Nagoya, Japan, marking a significant milestone for the sport. Meanwhile, cricket will retain its place after a contested return at the Hangzhou Games, according to the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA).

MMA, a comprehensive combat sport blending various fighting techniques, is among the six events classified under contact sports. Its inclusion aligns with the OCA's progressive strategy, which previously introduced e-sports as medal events at the postponed Hangzhou Games in 2023.

Cricket's presence in the 2026 program is seen as a victory for organizers, especially following a controversial tournament in Hangzhou. The upcoming Games in Aichi prefecture will likely drum up interest, with the T20 format also set to feature in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025