MMA and Cricket Set to Shine at Asian Games Debut in Nagoya

Mixed martial arts is set to make a historic debut at the Asian Games next year in Nagoya, Japan, marking a significant milestone for the sport. Meanwhile, cricket will retain its place after a contested return at the Hangzhou Games, according to the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA).

MMA, a comprehensive combat sport blending various fighting techniques, is among the six events classified under contact sports. Its inclusion aligns with the OCA's progressive strategy, which previously introduced e-sports as medal events at the postponed Hangzhou Games in 2023.

Cricket's presence in the 2026 program is seen as a victory for organizers, especially following a controversial tournament in Hangzhou. The upcoming Games in Aichi prefecture will likely drum up interest, with the T20 format also set to feature in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

