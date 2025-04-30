MMA and Cricket Set to Shine at Asian Games Debut in Nagoya
Mixed martial arts will debut at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, next year, while cricket remains on the program after its return in Hangzhou. MMA will feature as a discipline under contact sports, highlighting the OCA's trend of innovative inclusions like e-sports in previous games.
Mixed martial arts is set to make a historic debut at the Asian Games next year in Nagoya, Japan, marking a significant milestone for the sport. Meanwhile, cricket will retain its place after a contested return at the Hangzhou Games, according to the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA).
MMA, a comprehensive combat sport blending various fighting techniques, is among the six events classified under contact sports. Its inclusion aligns with the OCA's progressive strategy, which previously introduced e-sports as medal events at the postponed Hangzhou Games in 2023.
Cricket's presence in the 2026 program is seen as a victory for organizers, especially following a controversial tournament in Hangzhou. The upcoming Games in Aichi prefecture will likely drum up interest, with the T20 format also set to feature in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
