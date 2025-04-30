Djokovic's Withdrawal Raises Questions Ahead of French Open

Novak Djokovic's unexpected withdrawal from the Italian Open raises questions about his form as he prepares for the French Open. The Serbian tennis legend is on a three-match losing streak, casting doubt on his quest for a record 25th Grand Slam title.

Despite an impressive career, Djokovic has been struggling this year, currently ranked No. 5 after spending the majority of his career as the world No. 1. His victory at the Paris Olympics remains his only significant win in the 2024-25 season.

Injuries have plagued Djokovic recently, with a knee injury forcing him out of last year's Roland Garros, and a torn hamstring hampering his Australian Open performance. The French Open begins on May 25 and could be a critical point in his career.

