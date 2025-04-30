Left Menu

Djokovic's Withdrawal Raises Questions Ahead of French Open

Novak Djokovic's withdrawal from the Italian Open amid a losing streak has cast doubt on his French Open prospects. Seeking a record 25th Grand Slam win, Djokovic faces challenges as his 2024-25 season struggles continue after injuries. The French Open kicks off on May 25.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 30-04-2025 09:46 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 09:46 IST
Djokovic's Withdrawal Raises Questions Ahead of French Open
Djokovic
  • Country:
  • Italy

Novak Djokovic's unexpected withdrawal from the Italian Open raises questions about his form as he prepares for the French Open. The Serbian tennis legend is on a three-match losing streak, casting doubt on his quest for a record 25th Grand Slam title.

Despite an impressive career, Djokovic has been struggling this year, currently ranked No. 5 after spending the majority of his career as the world No. 1. His victory at the Paris Olympics remains his only significant win in the 2024-25 season.

Injuries have plagued Djokovic recently, with a knee injury forcing him out of last year's Roland Garros, and a torn hamstring hampering his Australian Open performance. The French Open begins on May 25 and could be a critical point in his career.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025