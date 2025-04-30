Djokovic's Withdrawal Raises Questions Ahead of French Open
Novak Djokovic's withdrawal from the Italian Open amid a losing streak has cast doubt on his French Open prospects. Seeking a record 25th Grand Slam win, Djokovic faces challenges as his 2024-25 season struggles continue after injuries. The French Open kicks off on May 25.
- Country:
- Italy
Novak Djokovic's unexpected withdrawal from the Italian Open raises questions about his form as he prepares for the French Open. The Serbian tennis legend is on a three-match losing streak, casting doubt on his quest for a record 25th Grand Slam title.
Despite an impressive career, Djokovic has been struggling this year, currently ranked No. 5 after spending the majority of his career as the world No. 1. His victory at the Paris Olympics remains his only significant win in the 2024-25 season.
Injuries have plagued Djokovic recently, with a knee injury forcing him out of last year's Roland Garros, and a torn hamstring hampering his Australian Open performance. The French Open begins on May 25 and could be a critical point in his career.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
S Jaishankar Champions Sports Development with New Gymnasium in Gujarat
Dramatic Shifts in Sports: Transfers, Retirements, and New Beginnings
Woxsen University Partners with Spanish Basketball Titan for Global Sports Education
Ireland Serves Up Its First Indoor Tennis Arena
Adam Zampa's Injury Sidelines Him from IPL; SRH Turns to Smaran Ravichandran