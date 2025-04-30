Djokovic's Unexpected Withdrawal Raises Concerns Ahead of French Open
Novak Djokovic's sudden withdrawal from next week's Italian Open has sparked concern among his fans, especially as the 24-time Grand Slam champion has yet to secure a win on clay this season. Former Roland Garros winner Jim Courier expressed his worry about Djokovic's form going into the French Open.
The 38-year-old Serb withdrew from the Masters 1000 event in Rome, citing no specific reason. Courier noted that Rome would have been the ideal setting for Djokovic to regain his footing in clay tournaments, offering conditions similar to those in Paris, unlike the altitude challenges found in Madrid.
As Djokovic pursues his 100th tour-level title, his current struggle is to merely win a match or two, a situation that leaves Courier and fans anxious about his performance at Roland Garros.
