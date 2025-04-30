Left Menu

Djokovic's Unexpected Withdrawal Raises Concerns Ahead of French Open

Novak Djokovic's withdrawal from the Italian Open raises concerns for fans, as he approaches the French Open without a clay-court win this season. Former champion Jim Courier sees this as troubling news. Djokovic aims for a 100th tour-level title but is struggling with his current form.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 10:22 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 10:22 IST
Djokovic's Unexpected Withdrawal Raises Concerns Ahead of French Open
Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic's sudden withdrawal from next week's Italian Open has sparked concern among his fans, especially as the 24-time Grand Slam champion has yet to secure a win on clay this season. Former Roland Garros winner Jim Courier expressed his worry about Djokovic's form going into the French Open.

The 38-year-old Serb withdrew from the Masters 1000 event in Rome, citing no specific reason. Courier noted that Rome would have been the ideal setting for Djokovic to regain his footing in clay tournaments, offering conditions similar to those in Paris, unlike the altitude challenges found in Madrid.

As Djokovic pursues his 100th tour-level title, his current struggle is to merely win a match or two, a situation that leaves Courier and fans anxious about his performance at Roland Garros.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025