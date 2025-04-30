Thrilling Showdown: India's Blue Tigers to Face Thailand in High-Stakes Friendly

The Indian men's football team, known as the 'Blue Tigers', is gearing up to play an international friendly against Thailand, a team ranked higher in the FIFA Rankings, on June 4. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) confirmed the match, which will take place at Thammasat Stadium in Thailand.

This friendly is part of India's preparation strategy for their crucial AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers Final Round match against Hong Kong-China on June 10. Currently ranked 127th globally, India aims to gain valuable experience and test their strategies against Thailand, ranked 99th.

India's footballing history with Thailand includes 26 encounters, with India claiming victory seven times and Thailand winning 12. As both teams gear up for their future matches, fans eagerly anticipate an intense and competitive clash between the two squads.

