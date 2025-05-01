Kawasaki Frontale's Stunning Upset Over Al-Nassr in Asian Champions League
In a dramatic Asian Champions League semi-final, Japan's Kawasaki Frontale defeated Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr 3-2 to reach the final for the first time. Despite efforts by Sadio Mane and Aiman Yahya, Frontale, led by coach Shigetoshi Hasebe, maintained their lead and will face Al-Ahli in the final.
Japan's Kawasaki Frontale delivered a spectacular upset in the Asian Champions League semi-final, defeating Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr 3-2 on Wednesday. Played in Jeddah, the match saw Kawasaki reach their first continental final, overcoming the favored Saudi Pro League team.
Sadio Mane equalized for Al-Nassr in the 28th minute, but goals from Yuto Ozeki and Akihiro Ienaga ensured Kawasaki's victory. The win sets up a final clash against another Saudi team, Al-Ahli, on Saturday, with both clubs vying for their maiden title.
Frontale coach Shigetoshi Hasebe praised his team's performance, highlighting their perseverance since pre-season. Despite Al-Nassr's valiant attempts, including a late goal by Aiman Yahya, Kawasaki's resilience secured their place in the history books, leaving Ronaldo and his team in their wake.
(With inputs from agencies.)
