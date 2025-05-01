Shreyas Iyer Fined for Slow-Over Rate

Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer faced financial penalties following the team's Indian Premier League clash with Chennai Super Kings. The INR 12 lakh fine was imposed for maintaining a slow-over rate, according to an IPL media advisory released on Thursday.

This incident marks the first offence of the season for Punjab Kings under Article 2.22 of the IPL Code of Conduct, which addresses minimum over-rate offences. Despite this setback, the team achieved a significant win.

Iyer, along with Prabhsimran Singh, displayed exceptional performance by scoring fluent fifties contributing to Punjab Kings' four-wicket victory, ultimately knocking Chennai Super Kings out of the play-off contention.

(With inputs from agencies.)