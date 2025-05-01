Left Menu

Shreyas Iyer Fined for Slow-Over Rate

Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer received a fine of INR 12 lakh for slow-over rate during a victory against Chennai Super Kings in the IPL. This was the team's first offence of the season. Iyer and Prabhsimran Singh's impressive fifties contributed to Punjab Kings' triumph.

Updated: 01-05-2025 09:23 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 09:23 IST
Shreyas Iyer Fined for Slow-Over Rate
Shreyas Iyer
  Country:
  • India

Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer faced financial penalties following the team's Indian Premier League clash with Chennai Super Kings. The INR 12 lakh fine was imposed for maintaining a slow-over rate, according to an IPL media advisory released on Thursday.

This incident marks the first offence of the season for Punjab Kings under Article 2.22 of the IPL Code of Conduct, which addresses minimum over-rate offences. Despite this setback, the team achieved a significant win.

Iyer, along with Prabhsimran Singh, displayed exceptional performance by scoring fluent fifties contributing to Punjab Kings' four-wicket victory, ultimately knocking Chennai Super Kings out of the play-off contention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

