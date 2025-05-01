Left Menu

Mumbai Indians Strengthen Squad with Raghu Sharma

Mumbai Indians have signed leg-spinner Raghu Sharma as a replacement for injured Vignesh Puthur in the current IPL season. Puthur, sidelined with shin stress reactions, was key in his debut. Sharma, joining from MI's support team, has a strong domestic cricket record.

Updated: 01-05-2025 12:29 IST
Mumbai Indians, the illustrious five-time IPL champions, have bolstered their squad by enlisting leg-spinner Raghu Sharma. Sharma steps in as a replacement for the injured Vignesh Puthur, who has been sidelined due to bone stress reactions in his shins.

Raghu Sharma, aged 31, has transitioned from a support role to join the main team. With experience in domestic cricket for Punjab and Puducherry, Sharma's record is formidable, boasting 57 wickets in 11 first-class matches at an impressive average of 19.59.

Puthur had a notable debut season, claiming six wickets, including a stellar performance against Chennai Super Kings. He will stay with the Mumbai Indians to focus on recovery and rehabilitation under expert medical supervision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

