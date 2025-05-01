Mumbai Indians Strengthen Squad with Raghu Sharma
Mumbai Indians have signed leg-spinner Raghu Sharma as a replacement for injured Vignesh Puthur in the current IPL season. Puthur, sidelined with shin stress reactions, was key in his debut. Sharma, joining from MI's support team, has a strong domestic cricket record.
- Country:
- India
Mumbai Indians, the illustrious five-time IPL champions, have bolstered their squad by enlisting leg-spinner Raghu Sharma. Sharma steps in as a replacement for the injured Vignesh Puthur, who has been sidelined due to bone stress reactions in his shins.
Raghu Sharma, aged 31, has transitioned from a support role to join the main team. With experience in domestic cricket for Punjab and Puducherry, Sharma's record is formidable, boasting 57 wickets in 11 first-class matches at an impressive average of 19.59.
Puthur had a notable debut season, claiming six wickets, including a stellar performance against Chennai Super Kings. He will stay with the Mumbai Indians to focus on recovery and rehabilitation under expert medical supervision.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Palzor Tamang Signs with Felling Cricket Club: A Milestone for Sikkim Cricket
Delhi Capitals Boosts Grassroots Cricket with Star-Studded Masterclass
Exiled Afghan Women Cricketers Find Hope with ICC Funding
Bengal Pro T20 League: Season 2 Set to Thrill with Unprecedented Cricket Action
DP World's Grassroots Cricket Masterclass: A Game-Changer for Young Players