Indian Boxers Shine at Asian U-15 & U-17 Championships with 15 Golds
Indian boxers excelled at the inaugural Asian U-15 & U-17 Championships, clinching 15 golds to secure third place overall. Four golds were won by the U-17 girls on the final day, while the boys’ team garnered one silver. India concluded with 15 golds, 6 silvers, and 22 bronzes.
Indian boxers delivered an impressive performance at the inaugural Asian U-15 & U-17 Championships, securing third place overall.
The Indian contingent clinched 15 gold medals, with the U-17 girls winning four on the final day. This success positioned India behind Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan in the medal tally.
The Indian squad wrapped up with a total medal count of 15 golds, 6 silvers, and 22 bronzes, sparking optimism for future Olympic potential.
