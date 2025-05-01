Indian Boxers Shine at Asian U-15 & U-17 Championships with 15 Golds

Indian boxers delivered an impressive performance at the inaugural Asian U-15 & U-17 Championships, securing third place overall.

The Indian contingent clinched 15 gold medals, with the U-17 girls winning four on the final day. This success positioned India behind Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan in the medal tally.

The Indian squad wrapped up with a total medal count of 15 golds, 6 silvers, and 22 bronzes, sparking optimism for future Olympic potential.

