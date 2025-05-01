Hurricanes' High Stakes Showdown: Chiefs Clash Looms Large

The Wellington Hurricanes are set to return home after a successful tour of Australia, ready to face the Waikato Chiefs in New Zealand's capital on Saturday. A victory over the Chiefs would solidify their Super Rugby Pacific standing.

The Hurricanes, positioned fifth, boosted their season with a significant win over the ACT Brumbies last week and a draw in Perth. The Chiefs, however, pose a tougher challenge, made slightly easier by injuries to key players like Damian McKenzie.

With teams like the Auckland Blues and Moana Pasifika also gearing up, the five remaining rounds promise close contests as teams battle for playoff qualification amid shifting standings across the league.

(With inputs from agencies.)