Bayer Leverkusen has made a strategic move by acquiring the talented teenager, Ibrahim Maza, from Hertha Berlin, marking its first signing for the next season. The transfer fee is reported to be around 12 million euros.

Maza, 19, is celebrated for his remarkable technical prowess and ability to navigate defenses as an attacking midfielder, fitting well with Leverkusen's football style. His commitment extends to June 2030.

Hertha's financial constraints prompted this transfer as Maza prepares for his new chapter in Leverkusen. The club has promised him a fitting farewell as he departs.

