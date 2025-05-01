Julien Lopetegui Takes Helm as Qatar's New Manager

Julien Lopetegui, previously at the helm of both Spain's national team and Real Madrid, has taken on a new role as Qatar's national team manager under a two-year contract, according to an announcement by the Qatar Football Association. This marks Lopetegui's return to international coaching, following his 2018 dismissal from Spain's top soccer position.

Lopetegui replaces fellow Spaniard Luis Garcia, who served as Qatar's coach since December, just before the Gulf Cup in Kuwait. Though Lopetegui's tenure with Spain ended abruptly, his track record remains impressive, having remained unbeaten in 20 matches during his stint with the national side.

As it stands, Qatar is fourth in Group A of the World Cup qualifiers. While the team is out of contention for automatic advancement, they remain hopeful for the playoffs as they prepare to face Iran and Uzbekistan in their upcoming matches. Reporting by Ashraf Hamed Atta, edited by Ken Ferris.

