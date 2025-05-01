Inter Milan's Battle for Serie A Supremacy

Inter Milan's Serie A title defense is under strain as they clash with a fresher Napoli side this weekend. Inter, laden with a demanding schedule, played nine matches in April, while Napoli, with fewer commitments, played just four.

Injuries and suspensions add to Inter's woes, with captain Lautaro Martinez out with a hamstring injury. Simone Inzaghi's side, still in the running for the Champions League, must carefully manage player fitness and squad rotation as they prepare to face Hellas Verona.

Meanwhile, Antonio Conte's Napoli, free from European commitments, maintains a slight lead in the standings with key fixtures looming. The title race intensifies as top Italian clubs jostle for Champions League spots in a tightly contested Serie A season climax.

