Riyan Parag Leads Rajasthan Royals in IPL Clash Against Unchanged Mumbai Indians

Riyan Parag, the stand-in captain for Rajasthan Royals, opted to bowl after winning the toss against the Mumbai Indians during their IPL encounter on Thursday.

The Royals had to reorganize their lineup, bringing in Kumar Kartikeya and Akash Madhwal to replace the injured Wanindu Hasaranga and Sandeep Sharma, who is sidelined with a broken finger.

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, decided to maintain their existing team composition with no alterations.

(With inputs from agencies.)