Riyan Parag Leads Rajasthan Royals in IPL Clash Against Unchanged Mumbai Indians

Rajasthan Royals' temporary captain Riyan Parag chose to bowl first against the Mumbai Indians during their IPL match on Thursday. The Royals made two alterations due to injuries, replacing Wanindu Hasaranga and Sandeep Sharma with Kumar Kartikeya and Akash Madhwal, while the Mumbai Indians presented an unchanged lineup.

Jaipur | Updated: 01-05-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 19:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Riyan Parag, the stand-in captain for Rajasthan Royals, opted to bowl after winning the toss against the Mumbai Indians during their IPL encounter on Thursday.

The Royals had to reorganize their lineup, bringing in Kumar Kartikeya and Akash Madhwal to replace the injured Wanindu Hasaranga and Sandeep Sharma, who is sidelined with a broken finger.

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, decided to maintain their existing team composition with no alterations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AGI progress is an illusion without clear definitions and benchmarks

Infodemic under the microscope: How pandemic misinformation spread faster than facts

Next phase of AI in education: From static models to dynamic agents

AI in law enforcement faces accountability crisis

