Forest's Champions League Dreams Dimmed by Brentford

Nottingham Forest's aspirations for a Champions League spot suffered a setback following a 2-0 defeat to Brentford on Thursday. The loss left them sixth in the Premier League standings, still within reach with four matches remaining. Brentford's Kevin Schade and Yoane Wissa scored to secure the win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nottingham | Updated: 02-05-2025 09:21 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 09:21 IST
Nottingham Forest saw their Champions League ambitions take a hit after a 2-0 defeat to Brentford in Thursday's Premier League clash.

The loss stunted their climb up the standings, leaving them in sixth place as opposed to potential third had they secured a win.

Brentford's victory was propelled by goals from Kevin Schade and Yoane Wissa, further complicating Forest's journey with only four matches left in the season.

