Forest's Champions League Dreams Dimmed by Brentford

Nottingham Forest saw their Champions League ambitions take a hit after a 2-0 defeat to Brentford in Thursday's Premier League clash.

The loss stunted their climb up the standings, leaving them in sixth place as opposed to potential third had they secured a win.

Brentford's victory was propelled by goals from Kevin Schade and Yoane Wissa, further complicating Forest's journey with only four matches left in the season.

