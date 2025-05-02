Sreesanth Suspended: Kerala Cricket Turmoil

The Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) has imposed a three-year suspension on former Indian pacer S Sreesanth. The suspension stems from allegedly false and derogatory statements he made against the KCA, centering on the controversy of Sanju Samson's exclusion from the Indian team for the Champions Trophy.

This decision followed a special General Body meeting in Kochi on April 30. Sreesanth, a co-owner of the Kollam Aeries franchise in the Kerala Cricket League, had been issued a show-cause notice for his comments in a Malayalam TV panel discussion. The remarks were deemed misleading and defamatory.

While show-cause notices were also sent to franchise teams Kollam Aeries, Alappuzha Team Lead, and Alappuzha Ripples, only Sreesanth faced action due to satisfactory team responses. The KCA also decided to pursue a compensation claim against Sanju Samson's father and two others for unfounded allegations involving Samson's name.

