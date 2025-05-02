Left Menu

Eric Dier to Bid Farewell to Bayern Munich After Contract Ends

Eric Dier will leave Bayern Munich after his contract ends, as announced by sporting director Christoph Freund. Dier, who joined Bayern on loan and made the move permanent, decided not to extend his contract beyond June 2025. He is close to winning his first major trophy with Bayern.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 15:45 IST
Eric Dier to Bid Farewell to Bayern Munich After Contract Ends
Eric Dier

Eric Dier, the seasoned defender, has announced his decision to part ways with Bayern Munich at the end of his contract, as per the club's sporting director, Christoph Freund. Dier, who initially joined the Bundesliga giants on a loan deal before making a permanent move earlier this year, will not extend his stay past June 2025.

The former England international spent a decade at Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur before his transition to Bayern. Dier's time in Germany has been fruitful, with 45 appearances and two goals to his name so far, and he is on the brink of clinching his first major career trophy.

Under the stewardship of Vincent Kompany, Bayern holds a commanding eight-point lead at the Bundesliga summit, with just three matches remaining. The team has the opportunity to secure their 34th German league title with a win against RB Leipzig, or by matching Bayer Leverkusen's result at Freiburg. Dier's departure marks the end of a significant chapter in his football journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025