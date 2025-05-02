Eric Dier to Bid Farewell to Bayern Munich After Contract Ends

Eric Dier, the seasoned defender, has announced his decision to part ways with Bayern Munich at the end of his contract, as per the club's sporting director, Christoph Freund. Dier, who initially joined the Bundesliga giants on a loan deal before making a permanent move earlier this year, will not extend his stay past June 2025.

The former England international spent a decade at Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur before his transition to Bayern. Dier's time in Germany has been fruitful, with 45 appearances and two goals to his name so far, and he is on the brink of clinching his first major career trophy.

Under the stewardship of Vincent Kompany, Bayern holds a commanding eight-point lead at the Bundesliga summit, with just three matches remaining. The team has the opportunity to secure their 34th German league title with a win against RB Leipzig, or by matching Bayer Leverkusen's result at Freiburg. Dier's departure marks the end of a significant chapter in his football journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)