Indian Women’s Hockey Team Aims for Redemption Down Under

The Indian women’s hockey team seeks to improve their performance in the final matches of their Australian tour. Led by Captain Salima Tete and Vice-Captain Navneet Kaur, the squad is focusing on developing new strategies and gaining experience against top-tier opponents. Chief Coach Harendra Singh highlights the importance of building for future successes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 15:55 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 15:55 IST
Indian women's hockey team (Image: HI). Image Credit: ANI
On their Australian tour, the Indian women's hockey team is keen to put on a strong show in the penultimate match against a formidable Australian senior team. Having dedicated significant effort to ensure high-quality performances, the team is experimenting with new combinations ahead of the World Cup next year and the FIH Hockey Pro League in Europe later this year. Although the tour hasn't seen a win yet, the remaining two games present a crucial opportunity.

The 26-member squad, led by Captain Salima Tete and Vice-Captain Navneet Kaur, has already faced the Australian senior team once, resulting in a spirited but ultimately unsuccessful 0-2 match in Perth. Despite their grit, the Indians were also unable to secure victories in two earlier friendly matches against the Australian A side. Chief Coach Harendra Singh emphasizes the importance of addressing weaknesses and bolstering strengths as the team prepares for the tour's concluding games.

Featuring a blend of experienced players and promising new talent, the team has made notable strides under Singh's leadership. While the Australian results have not matched the team's ambitions, they remain focused on future development. The squad has demonstrated considerable potential in both attack and defense, strategizing to form a robust team for upcoming major tournaments. Singh acknowledges the disappointment of the losses but underscores the value of facing high-level competition in enhancing the team's capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

