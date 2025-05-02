Team India Poised for WAVES Esports Championship Glory

Danial 'DaNiAL' Patel and Tejaskumar Hasmukhbhai Bhoi are set to represent India at the upcoming WAVES Esports Championship (WESC), organized by the Esports Federation of India (ESFI). The event will take place at Mumbai's Jio Convention Centre from Friday, featuring competitors from five different countries in the international segment. After fiercely competing in the India leg of WESC 2025, Patel and Bhoi secured their spots at this prestigious international event.

The Indian leg saw over 35,000 participants, yet only the top eight players in the eFootball and World Cricket Championship 3 titles advanced from the four WESC 2025 phases. Patel emerged victorious in eFootball, while Bhoi excelled in WCC3. In the international competition, Patel will face challengers from Malaysia, Laos, and Thailand in eFootball, as Bhoi goes up against players from Nepal and Sri Lanka in WCC3.

The ESFI President Lokesh Suji expressed pride in India's representatives, noting the WAVES Summit's role in harnessing national talent. The championship is a focal point in the AVGC-XR pillar, signifying India's growing esports scene. Highlights of the event include over 5,000 delegates from 100 countries, with DaNiAL and Tejas receiving the WAVES Trophy on May 4. The international champions will be awarded WESC Medals at the Creatosphere Award Ceremony.

Reflecting on his journey, Danial shared the hard work behind his triumph, emphasizing strategic preparation for the international stage. With determination, he aims to excel on the global front. Tejas, equally motivated, is set on bringing glory to India with intense preparations and a focus on clinching victory in the finals.

The ESFI's role in India's esports evolution remains pivotal. With experience in hosting major championships such as the Asian Games and the Commonwealth Esports Championship, the federation's leadership is crucial in elevating India's standing in the international esports arena. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)